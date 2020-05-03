How Covid-19 could change our corporate governance

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to present unfolding and profound uncertainties in the corporate governance scene.



It is creating great challenges for organisations, their boards and investors as they contemplate how best to craft strategies to keep them afloat during these difficult and dynamic times.



In addition, health measures have been instituted by governments across the world to control and contain the spread of the deadly virus.



Corporate governance has not been spared the ravages of this pandemic. The first casualty of the health measures is annual general meetings, which have been cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.



For some organisations, the idea of utilising virtual tools to hold the meetings presents a logistical nightmare that makes it almost impossible. On the flipside, companies postponing or cancelling the meetings altogether face inherent risks related to undue disruption and missing regulatory deadlines, consequently incurring default penalties.



We must explore the limitation by the Companies Act on the matter of virtual-only shareholder meetings. A virtual-only shareholders meeting is regarded not to be permissible under the current Companies Act, because it requires the company to fix the "place" of the meetings while a virtual-only meeting cannot be fixed at a physical location.



However, In Fujisoft Plc of Japan pioneered virtual-only shareholder meeting in March when it held a successful virtual annual general meeting. It may thus call for review of the law to anticipate technological changes in management of information among a company’s investors.



Board meetings, especially in public sector organisations have been particularly hit hard given that holding them virtually presents challenges associated with issues such as electronic signature arrangements.



In addition, the law does not envisage situations where directors sitting in public entity boards appoint proxies to run affairs on their behalf, which further complicates issues.



There are also resultant tax obligations arising from emoluments earned during such meetings as well as their sustainability given that so far there is no cure for Covid-19.



The ability of business leaders to predict the future is significantly reduced by the pandemic, which means organisations need to be able to adapt to what is known about the prevailing environment.



At such times, they can have hypotheses and scenarios, but the greatest skill would be the organisations and its leadership’s ability to adapt. In seeking to bolster adaptability, a lot of this must be crafted within a clear communication landscape, be it with clients, staff, partners or stakeholders. Communication is the greatest weapon in the current situation.

CAPITAL ALLOCATION



One of the central pillars of corporate governance is capital allocation, and where companies decide to focus their funding.



According to BMO Financial Group, a diversified financial services provider based in North America, companies have been investing heavily to repurchase stock rather than investing in their businesses or bolstering up their balance sheets.



At a time when balance sheets are coming under massive pressure and companies are facing significant unexpected costs dedicated to staff welfare, management are progressively reviewing the appropriateness of their share buy-back programmes both at this time and in the long- term.



Consequently, as a means of addressing some of challenges posed by Covid-19, some companies have been forced to choose between cutting capital spending, dividend payments or costs possibly leading to redundancies.



As they steer through potentially severe financial threats and market forces, they may also be required to undertake excessive risks that might provide a short-term investor benefit, but could also expose a company’s financial steadiness or the sustainability of its business model.



Consequently, Covid-19 has forced abrupt shifts to new business models in ways that will significantly alter company risk and resilience.



Supply chains, already a target of economic nationalism in some countries, now face new questions about risk concentration.



In addition, company revenues are falling globally under twin blows of production disruptions and weakening demand with an economywide ripple effect.

ADMINISTRATION



Undoubtedly, organisations are seeing a marked difference in the manner in which general administration is being undertaken. Largely, companies relying on a specific individual as the sole signatory to their bank accounts or to prepare payroll for employees continue being faced with insurmountable challenges.



Various unprecedented measures, including curfews and quarantines have been deployed to contain Covid-19. Like in the “Designated Survivor” TV drama series, it means organisations must consider appointing other individuals in case the single signatory becomes unavailable.



Technology also comes to the rescue. Going forward, organisations must adopt and devise strategies to maximise on off-site working or “working from home”.



Public sector entities must plan on how original documentation can be received and processed as required by law or as dictated by respective organisational policy. There is also need to come up with a contingency plan to cater for tax or other obligatory returns filing deadlines.



A question that emerges from some of these interventions would be how well State agencies are equipped with the necessary technological solutions to submit documentation electronically.



Of utmost importance is the electronic signing of documentation, given that public funds are being appropriated. On this, the Judiciary has taken a good lead in using technology to overcome Covid-19 challenges of social distancing and partial shutdowns.



The courts are successfully holding hearings and even process servers are using Skype, social media and cell phone numbers to ensure continuity.

POST COVID-19 AND BUSINESS CONTINUITY



Although Covid-19 has brought many unexpected challenges, research shows various organisations world over have had disaster or crisis planning capabilities or business continuity plans to deal with these sorts of mysterious or unexpected shocks.



Ordinarily, they are domiciled under a company’s risk management function and then through risk oversight of management response to such threats at the board level.



While some boards may have existing risk or crisis committees to help define decision-making or operational protocols, working with management to address unexpected emergencies, the exigency and calamitous effect of Covid-19 makes it a matter for the whole board notwithstanding management’s day-to-day risk control role.



The current situation should serve as a stark reminder on the importance of devising sufficient strategic management processes to identify potential threats, plan, and safeguard critical business functions in the event of disruption. For example, what plans do public sector organisations and private companies have in case key suppliers fail to deliver due to ongoing restrictions on movement?



The ability to overcome crisis situations brings out outstanding leaders. Some critical questions to ask business and political leaders during a crisis management would be: do you front it and manage it, or do you hide?



In a normal operating environment, corporate leaders would be inspiring and leading. This demand from the leadership has not changed; leaders must still inspire, but in a different way.



Leaders must be clear, transparent, and action-oriented to pull on a different set of skills through the Covid-19 crisis.