Nairobi, Mandera, Murang’a flagged for illegal spending

Nairobi, Mandera, Murang’a and Laikipia surpassed their authorised expenditure ceilings in the ended 2017/18 financial year, data by the Controller of Budget Office showed, raising concerns of undeclared own- source- revenue(OSR) collection.

Analysis of expenditure as a percentage of the funds released indicated that the four counties spent more than the total funds authorised for withdrawal from the County Revenue Fund (CRF) by the COB, with Nairobi topping the group at 116.1 per cent, Mandera at 102.7per cent, Murang’a (101 per cent) and Laikipia (100.1 per cent).

“The expenditure overrun may be attributed to spending of own source revenue at source contrary to Section 109 of the Public Finance Management Act, 2012” the CoB said.

The law stipulates that the total revenue collected by all counties be distributed equitably in accordance with a resolution approved by Parliament. Several counties were, however, found to have directly spent revenue without approval.

In the 2017/18 fiscal year, the CoB authorised withdrawals of Sh324.12 billion from the CRF to the counties—comprising Sh251.96 billion in recurrent expenditure or 77.7 per cent and Sh72.16 billion in development disbursements which forms 22.3 per cent.

The total expenditure by counties in 2017/18 was Sh.303.83 billion representing an absorption rate of 74 per cent of their total annual budget. This was a decrease from an absorption rate of 79.9 per cent reported attained in 2016/17 where total expenditure was Sh.319.06 billion.

The aggregate revenue raised by counties in 2017/18 amounted to Sh32.49 billion which was 66 per cent of the annual target of Sh 49.22 billion, and a slight decline compared to Sh.32.52 billion generated the previous financial year.

Analysis of OSR collection as a proportion of annual targets indicated that only three counties—Tana River,Migori and Kwale-- exceeded their annual targets.

The suspected falsified revenue collection figures by counties is a matter already under investigation by the National Treasury after recent audits revealed a mismatch between expenditure and cash generated.

Audits of bank statements and expenditure returns by the CoB have for instance confirmed that since 2014, spending by counties exceeded their total own-source revenue (OSR) as well as exchequer releases from the CRF to operational accounts.

“The Treasury is investigating these violations, and legal and intergovernmental mechanisms will be pursued to help resolve challenges in specific counties,” the Treasury said in October 2017 without providing details on affected counties

Statistics showed that in 2017/18, Nairobi spent Sh.24.54 billion which was 116.1 per cent of the total funds released for operations. Contrastingly, the county reported a 7.5 per cent decrease in OSR to S10.11billion in 2017/18.

In the case of Murang’a, data showed that the county spent Sh.6.57 billion in 2017/18, which was 101 per cent of the total funds released for operations while it reported a 16.3 per cent fall in OSR to Sh423.99million compared to the previous year.

Mandera spent Sh9.54 billion, which was 102.7 per cent of the total funds released for operations in 2017/18 and reported that total own source revenue generated climbed 10.6 per cent to Sh61.56 million.