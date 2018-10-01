Nairobi collects only half of its solid waste produced every day, a new report shows, trailing other key East Africa cities such as Addis Ababa and Kampala.

Each resident of Nairobi generates an estimated 0.6kg of solid waste per day but only 50 per cent is collected for disposal, according to a World Bank report, underlining the city’s inefficiency in handling garbage.

This contrasts sharply with Addis Ababa that tops East Africa in solid waste collection at 70 per cent followed by Kampala at 65 per cent.

Moshi, which sits on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, also performs well in solid waste management with an average 61 per cent of garbage collected every day.

A separate National Environment Management Authority (Nema) report confirms Nairobi’s low collection rate. It shows that less than half of the more than 3.1 million city residents have access to waste collection services.

The majority of the waste collectors are small-scale private players collecting household garbage once or twice a month.

Waste management is a devolved function but most counties including Nairobi have struggled largely due to illegal dumping and ever-rising population, which further stretches the system. Cost of waste management is also prohibitive.

“As countries develop from low-income to middle- and high-income levels, their waste management situations also evolve. Growth in prosperity and movement to urban areas are linked to increases in per capita generation of waste. Furthermore, rapid urbanisation and population growth create larger population centres, making the collection of all waste and the procuring of land for treatment and disposal more and more difficult” the World Bank says in its report.

“Urban waste management is expensive. Waste management can be the single highest budget item for many local administrations in low-income countries, where it comprises nearly 20 per cent of municipal budgets, on average.”

These factors have played out for many towns in Kenya with litter remaining strewn in almost all town alleys and informal settlements as counties struggled with waste management.

The World Bank report attributes Kenya’s inefficiency in handling garbage to a mismatch between solid waste generation and collection.

For example, Kenya generates the least amount of solid waste per capita at 0.39kg every day, according to the World Bank report. This is below the regional average of 0.46kg.

Overall, Rwanda which is home to the cleanest city in sub-Saharan Africa — Kigali — generates one kilogramme per capita of waste daily ahead of Uganda at 0.55kg and Tanzania at 0.54kg per capita. Ethiopia produces the least at 0.1kg per capita despite being one of Africa’s fastest growing economies where industrial and domestic waste should ideally be on the high.

World Bank projects waste generated in sub-Saharan countries will triple by 2050 from the current daily average of 0.46kg per capita.

This raises more concerns because than 30 per cent of the cities in the region lack an integrated waste management plan.

As part of attempts to beat solid waste management problem, Kenya became the 11th country globally to ban importation, manufacture and use of flat plastic bags towards the end of last year but plastics, in general, are still an eyesore. Rwanda has also banned plastics.

The World Bank report further shows that in sub-Saharan Africa, only seven per cent of plastics are recycled, with an alarming 69 per cent openly dumped while a paltry 24 per cent is taken to landfills.

“More than two-thirds of waste is dumped in the South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa regions, which will significantly impact future waste growth,” World Bank says in the report pointing to a bleak future in waste management by Nairobi and other cities across Africa.

Plastic waste causes floods by clogging drainage systems, leads respiratory health issues when burned, shortens animal lifespans when consumed, and contaminates water bodies including rivers and oceans.

In 2016, the world generated 242 million tonnes of plastic waste — 12 per cent of all municipal solid waste.