As a panellist at a platform I addressed on the internet, four issues emerged: coronavirus disease or simply Covid-19 comes at people and gross domestic product (GDP) hard and fast; it overturns conventional stabilisation policies where response institutions such as a Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) or safety nets are lacking; ensures government and private sector must collaborate (or co-invest) in a new post-virus model; and before this is over, some underfunded African countries already submerged in debt could default.

Kenya is bereft of key pivots, strong institutions such as SWF and a social safety net being rolled out as Covid-19 exit responses -Norway, Nigeria, China, Iran and the Gulf nations. The US (for SMEs) has the Small Business Administration (SBA) which would be equivalent to Kenya’s Biashara Bank if we had set it up. SWFs complement fiscal and monetary policy tools, help bridge macro-policy mix and risk mitigation. Governments when bailing out corporates need policy tools to take interim State equity and recoup taxpayer funds.

Kenya’s attempts to come to grips with Covid-19 via conventional policies without such buffers resembles driving the economy like a car with the brakes on: unlikely to keep alive domestic supply chains.

The fiscal side is today caught in a coma. When the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) took conventional measures to rebuild confidence, it didn’t stop a plunge ripping the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), blue chips first. It’s a risk-averse flight to quality that hurts the shilling despite (the imprudent announcement of) CBK’s purchases of US dollars to support the currency.

The shilling had kept afloat on remittances and pre-emptive loans for debt repayments; not external inflows from economic activity. These sources will plunge. And on the sell-off, Nobel laureate Robert Shiller long ago gave solid empirical hints: Look not for policy economics from stock markets. Sellers will sell, well, because others are selling.

How do we adapt policy responses to the economic disaster Covid-19 portends?

First, because some economic slowdown is induced on the supply side, (in lockdowns, social distancing, paid leave and stay-home) demand management and uptake of recovery will improve only after we subdue Covid-19 disaster. Some domestic supply chain capacity is a pandemic lifeline to recovery. In Kenya, economic effects pile on unemployed work force and dependent households.

In fiscal policy, interim responses should prioritise targeted support over single-minded economic stimulus to drive employment and recovery of GDP growth.

Support to tourism and vulnerable households for lost incomes and jobs should take centre stage; support to small businesses jumps the queue over tax cuts and bailouts for mega-enterprises. Since some are foreign-owned (despite the moniker resident firms), some stimulus looks like a money giveaway abroad.

SWFs and safety nets have weighed in on the new adaptation, putting environmental, social and governance considerations (ESG) at the forefront of investment decisions, improving responsible business.

These ideas temper Covid-19 responses in the UK, EU and US. Kenya’s efforts such as Coronavirus Emergency Fund and scrapped turnover tax on SMEs are in the spotlight. Yet the policy slant is flawed. The main tax cuts such as income tax, corporate and VAT all wear corporate and formal sector suits with little link to either most households and informal or small business sector that pervades Kenya’s economy and operates outside of fiscal impact.

Unemployment

Their preconditioned support is not on tax compliance, and gives no binding commitments with the government to compensate taxpayer funds, drive growth and employment or forgo layoffs. In the same week when it turned out VAT exemptions for basic commodities in the support package were already zero-rated or out of VAT coverage, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data showed that four million working age youth are unemployed. Big enterprises given the stimulus tax cuts can now save the windfall given supply-side contraction linked to deliberate Covid-19 measures.

On monetary policy, take CBK’s actions for example. During the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of March 23, it cut the central bank rate (CBR) by 100 basis points to 7.25 percent from 8.25percent. It reduced the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for commercial banks to 4.25percent from 5.25 percent, estimating release of an extra Sh35.2 billion. These are non-interest earning funds the CBK reserves. The regulator last tinkered with the CRR in 2008 to respond to the global financial crisis.

While CBK actions tip policy bias towards cheaper available lending, they pile pressure on the shilling. And one is hard put to understand how accommodative monetary policy of 2020 can replicate the extra liquidity of 2008 to support lending for conventional economic recovery -reviving demand for loans, easing lending, and addressing the ‘supply shock’ at the heart of Covid-19 disruptions.

This time, the billions of shillings that should in theory flow to enterprises, income earners, and households to drive demand, may not disburse so fast. Note that the CBK also cut its 2020 GDP growth estimate, a glaring contradiction to monetary easing.

In practice it increases loanable funds for recovery while expecting contraction in GDP-growing investments, jobs and consumption. In any case the projection of 6.2 percent for 2020 always looked awkward against a 12-year trend.

As the above figure shows, averaging projections for GDP growth in 2020 by CBK (revised to 3.4 percent), McKinsey & Company (1.9 percent), IMF (6.0 percent), AfDB (6.0 percent) and latest NCBA (2.3 percent), show a 3.9 percent forecast. Up-bars show gaps relative to Vision 2030 targets over 13 years.

Kenya thus faces in 2020 the lowest GDP growth since 2009 when the stimulus to combat the financial crisis was successful in economic recovery, engaged with both expansionary fiscal stance and accommodative monetary. The mix pulled the economy from 0.2 percent GDP growth in 2008 to 3.3 percent in 2009 and to 8.4 percent in 2010.

Other factors differentiate economic policy corrections Covid-19 brings. When the CBK engaged monetary policy in 2008, coordinated with fiscal policy, it had a lot more firepower and headroom. Lending rates ran at above 14 percent in late 2008- far from a liquidity trap.

The recent CBR rate of 7.25 percent flies too close to the upper-band statutory rate of 7.5 percent inflation target (given the 5.0 percent rate with a flexible margin of 2.5 percent on either side that the CBK price stability objectives set).

This compresses the real interest rate earnings (the inflation-adjusted corporate incentives) banks would earn in expanding loans from the billions of shillings targeted under lower CBR and CRR. As proof of sluggishness on supply-side uptake, evidence shows firms are in no rush for loans: The Stanbic Bank’s headline Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) plunged to 37.5 in March from 49 in February.

Even among small businesses and informal sector whose market demand and cash flows have retreated under Covid-19, demand for credit is limited to the distress for survival, not a clamour for borrowing. Banks, given the lower capitalisation requirements (like enterprises given tax cuts) have profitable options.

One is to fatten their balance sheets instead of improving lending. This explains why CBK issued a follow-up guideline (unlike the government on its tax cuts) on the Sh35.2 billion CRR funds: banks will avail this liquidity based on the demonstrated requirement to support distressed borrowers under Covid-19.