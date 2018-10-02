Rampant cases of bribery in driving tests and acquiring a driver’s licence may be fuelling carnage on Kenyan roads, a fresh correlation of data showed, raising queries on the authenticity of the training programmes. Separate data by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Authority (EACC) and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) confirmed a strong correlation between bribery to pass driving tests and acquire licences and accident cases on the roads.

The latest report by the EACC showed that seeking a driving licence topped the average number of times a bribe was paid for public services in 2017. Seekers of driving licences paid bribes an average 8.66 times last year — way above an average of 1.33 for all public services.

“Categorised by service, seeking a driving licence ranked highest with 8.66 times in terms of bribe payment followed by pension (2.26), application for college admission (2.19) and collection of a building and construction certificate (2.11),” EACC said in its newly published graft survey report for 2017.

The size of bribes paid to pass driving tests and acquire a licence were equally high in 2017. For instance, individuals paid an average Sh8,649.92 in bribes to pass driving tests and Sh2,924.83 to obtain driving licences.

This high level of bribery in driving test programmes raises concern that thousands of incompetent people may be finding their way onto the roads every day — leading to high cases of accidents and deaths.

Statistics by the NTSA showed that in 2017 there were 2,919 reported deaths on Kenyan roads, albeit an improvement from the previous year when 2,965 lives were lost. The number of persons slightly injured declined by 21.3 per cent to 4,353 during the same period.

Despite the slight reduction in accidents, injuries and fatalities; NTSA said that 91 per cent of the traffic crashes were attributed to human related factors including speeding, reckless driving, dangerous overtaking, drink driving, drink walking and riding, motorists using unfamiliar roads during weekends and not using helmets.

The NTSA recently developed a new curriculum for training and testing drivers in a bid to reduce accidents and fatalities on Kenyan roads. Under this a student is required to undergo 24 to 160 hours of training, depending on the category, before being issued with a driving licence.

Units to be covered under the curriculum include vehicle construction and control, self-inspection of vehicles, vehicle control or manoeuvring, communication on the road, space management, adverse driving conditions, emergency procedures and customer care.

The NTSA data further showed that Sunday was the deadliest day for travellers on Kenyan roads in 2017, breaching a trend from previous years when most fatalities were recorded on Friday and Saturday.

Some 595 fatalities occurred on a Sunday in 2017 — the highest among days of the week.

In 2016, the highest number of fatalities was recorded on Saturday at 545 victims.

The sharp rise in fatalities on Sunday may be attributable to fatigue after engaging weekend breaks or a rush by travellers to return to their stations ahead of the start of the Monday workday.