Turkana has spent the highest percentage on development projects since establishment of the devolved governments in 2013, data by the Controller of Budget Office (CoB) showed.

High spending on development may not necessarily translate to better living standards because some of the projects may either be incomplete or non-high impact.

The county has spent an average of 58 percent of total expenditure on development, leading Mandera, which has spent 53 percent in the last five years.

Turkana allocated its biggest chunk to development in the 2015-2016 financial year, spending 72 percent of its total expenditure on development.

Counties under the Arid and Semi-Arid Land (ASAL) have eclipsed their colleagues in allocating the biggest chunks of their allocations to development, with Wajir and Marsabit also on the list.

Wajir allocated 58 per cent of it total expenditure on development during the 2013-14 period, increasing it to 59 percent the following year.

Nairobi City County, however, spent the least amount of its budget on projects, averaging 13 percent every financial year since 2013.

Kisumu and Tana River allocated a paltry two per cent of their total budget on development in the first year of devolution.

The lakeside county also joined the list of worst-three spenders on development in the year ended June, with only 10.4 percent of the total expenditure.

The three counties lead a host of other devolved governments that have spent big on salaries and benefits of their staff at the expense of projects for the ordinary citizens, raising concerns from the Controller of Budgets (CoB) that it will stifle development.

“High expenditure on personnel emoluments is unsustainable and will crowd out spending on development. There is therefore need for county governments to ensure the expenditure is contained at sustainable levels and in compliance to the regulations,” CoB said in the 2017-18 report.

The 47 counties have so far spent 30 percent of their total expenditure on development since 2013, with personnel emoluments taking the biggest share at 44 percent. A further 26 percent has been used for offices and maintenance over the period.

Overall, they have increased their allocations to development projects in the two years from 2013 when the spending hit a four-year high of Sh158.62 billion in the 2015-16 year.

The allocation, however, dipped in the 2016-17 financial year hitting Sh103. 34 billion as the prolonged electioneering period and change in leadership across several units took its toll on projects.

It fell further to Sh66.89 billion in the year ended June.

At the beginning of financial year 2017/18, the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) introduced a new policy, identifying marginalised areas and the criteria for sharing the equalisation fund.

The resources are allocated based on a weighted formula: population (45 percent); equal share (26 percent); poverty (18 percent); land area, (eight percent); fiscal effort (two percent) and development factor (one percent).

The formula implies that counties will receive a greater share of revenue the larger their population, the higher their poverty rate and the larger they are in terms of land mass. In addition, because all counties would face some fixed costs of running their local government, 26 percent of the revenues are to be shared equally among them.

Another two percent of revenue is provided as an incentive for fiscal responsibility, and will initially be shared equally among counties.