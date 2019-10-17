Economy KDF to save Sh500m in county recruitment

KDF officers in Somalia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) targets a Sh500 million saving in the coming recruitment drive after declaring counties as enlisting centres.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo told the National Assembly’s Defence and Foreign Relations Committee that the new recruitment policy that marks a shift from constituencies, will see KDF reduce the period of the exercise from 30 to five days.

“Carrying out recruitment is very expensive in terms of logistics. Recruiting from the 47 counties as centres will help the Defence ministry to save us Sh500 million,” Ms Omamo said when she appeared before MPs. The recruitment kicks off on October 28.

She argued that KDF and by extension the ministry is under obligation to cut costs and use the savings in a rational manner in line with government austerity measures.

“After recruitment, we will need to provide them with training gear, food and other associated facilities which are a costly,” she said.