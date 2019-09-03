Economy 50 Kenya Pipeline staff face job cuts in new restructuring plan

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) depot. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) could shed about 50 jobs in the latest restructuring plan proposed by the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC).

KPC acting managing director Hudson Andambi told a parliamentary committee that SCAC had approved a reduced staff of 1,572.

He said KPC staff numbers had fallen from 1,620 to 1,572 following a recent review of the company’s organisational structure. Out of the existing1,620 staff members, 1,466 are on permanent and pensionable terms while 23 are on contract basis. Another 70 are on temporary employment while 61 are serving on contract at its Morendat Training and Conference Centre.

“SCAC’s objective in this regard was to review and ensure “a lean span of control that is ideal for the company,” Mr Andambi said in submissions to the committee on Energy.

KPC has recently been hitting the headlines with major cases that has seen its former top officials arrested and forced to quit their jobs.

Mr Andambi said in line with the new grading structure, SCAC had also cut down the reporting ranks from 16 to 12 meaning that four top positions in the company will cease to exist. “Until recently, KPC’s grading structure consisted of 16 grades. The grading system has, however been realigned by SCAC to 12 grades,” he said.