Economy 600 gas cylinders seized in war on counterfeits

Gas cylinders on sale. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Detectives on Saturday intercepted about 600 gas cylinders that were allegedly set for illegal refilling on Mombasa Road as the State ups the war on counterfeits, which have raised public safety fears.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the cylinders were being ferried for refiling at a plant in Syokimau suspected of abetting the sale and distribution of counterfeit gas.

The State has adopted stiffer penalties for illegal LPG dealers including capping transportation of gas cylinders in a car to three unless regulatory exemptions are issued in a bid to stem the trade that endangers the lives of millions of consumers.

More Kenyans have turned to gas from other forms of cooking fuel like kerosene, since it is cleaner to use. However, illegal filling poses the danger to consumers due to tampering with weight and quality of the gas.

Under the Petroleum (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) Regulations 2019 that will come into effect in January, any trader found re-filling gas cylinders without the brand’s consent is liable to a fine of not less than Sh10 million.

advertisement