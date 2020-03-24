Economy Agencies get two months to prepare assets registers

Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Ministries, state departments agencies (MDAs) have two months to create a data bank of their assets as Treasury moves to protect taxpayers’ property from fraudulent acquisition by private developers.

Through a circular to all ministries and state parastatals, Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani directed the MDAs to prepare the fresh registers and hand them over to Treasury by May 30 adding that it is an ‘urgent exercise’.

The Treasury will then compile a national assets roll of all property owned by the State and file a report before the National Assembly by December this year.

This includes immediate auditing and creation of an inventory or register of public assets held by entities at the national and county governments.

The fresh bid comes eight years after a similar move failed, raising concerns on the safety of taxpayers’ property amid claims that some have been fraudulently transferred to private hands.

Mr Yatani early this month launched policy guidelines on asset and liability management to standardise handling, accounting and reporting on assets and liabilities across the public sector.