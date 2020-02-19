Agency seizes Sh9bn counterfeit goods

Economy
Agency seizes Sh9bn counterfeit goodsThursday, February 20, 2020 0:01
Fake goods valued Sh9 billion have been seized in the last one-and-half year period, government officials have reported.
Counterfeits goods worth Sh8.5 billion were seized between May and October in 2018, according to Anti-Counterfeit Agency.
Of the seizure that was made between 2018 and 2019, the Anti-Counterfeit Agency (ACA) said the goods worth Sh2.8 billion were destroyed within the same period.
Another destruction of Sh5 million goods was done in September last year in Mombasa.
The difference, ACA executive director Elema Halake said was a clear indicator of existence of illicit trade which is costing the country millions of shillings and affecting legitimate businesses.
He said the available statistics show that the illicit trade has increased seven times, faster than legal trade, over the last 30 years.