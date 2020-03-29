Economy AirKenya stops regional flights

An AirKenya plane in Nanyuki. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Domestic carrier AirKenya Express has suspended its operations on the Kilimanjaro and Entebbe routes following the suspension of international flights.

The Airline’s managing director Dino Bisleti told the Business Daily that domestic flights will however remain operational.

“We have suspended the two cross border scheduled services to Kilimanjaro and Entebbe in full compliance with Government(s) directives,” said Mr Bisleti. “We are currently available to fly all domestic routes in our network both schedule and charters.”

The airline said affected passengers will be refunded their tickets. Mr Bisleti however ruled out effecting a salary cut or declaring redundancies, a decision that hundreds of airlines has taken to stay afloat during this difficult time. He refused to divulge details as to how much the airline has spent in refunding affected customers, saying the “crisis has just begun.”

The aviation has been one of the hardest hit industry during the outbreak.

