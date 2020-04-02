Economy Airlines want spare parts inspection fee suspended

Domestic air operators have asked the government to suspend the five percent inspection fees on imported aircraft parts since January to help them weather the Coivid-19 storm.

Kenya Association of Air Operators (KAAO) executive secretary Eutychus Waithaka said Thursday the fee charged by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) could push operators out of business.

“Kebs has been charging us the five percent inspection fee on all aircraft parts coming into the country since January. We appeal to them to suspend this fee to help save the Kenyan aviation industry which is currently struggling,” said Mr Waithaka in a phone interview.

He added that they operators feel overtaxed because the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) also charges a three percent inspection fee. “It is KCAA that has the legal mandate to inspect plane parts coming into the country. After all what they are doing amounts to double taxation. Some carriers might opt to close shop,” he said.

Kebs in January said importers sourcing goods for sale in the Kenyan market must go through the mandatory conformity assessment in the countries of origin.

Only raw materials, machines and spares imported by registered local manufacturers, and products certified by Kebs under the Diamond Mark of quality certification will be spared the assessment, the agency said.

Kebs managing director Benard Njiraini said carriers can subject their goods to a mandatory conformity assessment in the countries of origin to avoid the five percent inspection fees.