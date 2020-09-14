Economy Audit reveals Sh9.6bn sunk into stalled State projects

The site for Kimwarer Dam. Italian construction company CMC pocketed the cash for construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams located within the Elgeyo-Marakwet county. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The government sunk more than Sh9.6 billion into stalled projects that cut across eight ministries and departments, the latest report of Auditor-General states.

The audit reveals payments were made for work not done, casting doubt on the value for money for the alleged reported expenditure.

“The expenditure incurred for the stalled or incomplete projects translates to ineffective use of public resources as the projects are not achieving their intended purpose,” Auditor-General says in the latest report for the year to June 2018.

The State department for planning and statistics had the highest amount of cash paid for non-existent projects.

“The audit for 2017/18 revealed instances where the government had incurred huge expenditure on projects which had either stalled or had remained incomplete long beyond the contract period,” the report, tabled last week in Parliament show.

advertisement

The latest audit also shows the State department for public works incurred Sh2.5 billion for stalled Lamu Police Station and Management Housing which was contracted for Sh615.8 million. The ministry also incurred Sh1.2 billion in stalled construction of Mathare Nyayo Hospital in Nairobi.

The audit tabled in Parliament last Tuesday indicates that the Judiciary spent Sh1.6 billion on “uncertified completion of works.”

The Ministry of Health spent Sh723.7 million for construction of the Othaya District Hospital initially estimated to cost Sh436.3 million giving a rise to a variation of Sh287.4 million or 66 per cent.

“No project progress reports have been availed for audit review,” says the report tabled by Leader of Majority Amos Kimunya.

The report indicates the State department for abour incurred Sh442.7 million on the stalled construction of the proposed National Employment Promotion Centre, Kabete that was awarded to a local form at Sh442.7 million.

The contractor has since abandoned the site despite payment fee of Sh117.99 million.

The Auditor-General says Sh4.3 billion was paid in advance to a contractor hired to build Arror Dam in Elgeyo-Marakwet County with no works done yet.

The audit further reveals that Sh14.5 million was spent on the stalled construction of model county office in Embu by the Kenya Metrological Department under the ministry of Environment.

The ministries of Energy and Social Protection each spent Sh9.7 million on installation of six solar DC systems in Kitui and Makueni counties and rehabilitation of Dagoretti Girls dormitory respectively.

A previous report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revealed that half of the 1,000 public projects being implemented in Kenya have stalled and will require a staggering Sh1 trillion to complete.

The Treasury’s State department of Planning paid out Sh4,292,651,060 to an Italian company hired to build the controversial Sh19 billion Arror Dam.

The government made advance payments of Sh19 billion, including Sh11 billion in unnecessary debt insurance, Sh4.6 billion as loan interest and other costs, which the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji says was shared out in accounts belonging to the conspirators and their agents.

Italian construction company CMC pocketed the cash for construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams located within the Elgeyo-Marakwet county.

The company has since has denied being part of negotiations that led to payments of Sh19 billion in connection with the Kimwarer and Arror dams scandals that claimed the careers of former Treasury secretary Henry Rotich and his principal secretary Kamau Thugge.

Mr Rotich and Mr Thugge pleaded not guilty to corruption charges in connection with the loss of billions of shillings in tenders related to the planned construction of the two dams.

Prosecutors accuse CMC di Ravenna and Kenyan officials of inflating the cost of building the two dams to Sh63 billion from an original cost of 46 billion.

Mr Rotich, who was freed on Sh15 million bail, is one of 26 people facing charges related to the dams project.