Betting firms' petition to MPs for bosses return fails

Betting firms Betin Kenya and Betpawa have failed in their bid to lobby MPs to force the reversal of deportation of their foreign directors.

The two firms had on July 19 and July 26 petitioned the Senate to direct the Immigration department to allow the directors back into the country amid a licensing row that has grounded operations of about 27 firms.

Sources at the department say the plea to have the foreign directors back was rejected, forcing them to miss the Wednesday session in Parliament where the Senate is probing the betting permit row.

Betin Kenya says its directors –Leandro Giovando and Domenico Giovando—have been denied entry despite holding valid investor work permits.

Betpawa says its director, Nikolai Barnwell, also has a valid investor permit, and was included in the deportation list—which had 17 foreign directors of betting firms operating in Kenya—erroneously.

“The purpose of this letter is to request the Senate’s intervention to direct the Department of Immigration to allow the directors of the company entry into Kenya,” Betin Kenya petitioned the clerk of the Senate. “It is also most regrettable that the directors of the company including Domenico Giovando, who was born in Kenya and has roots and long-term investments in Kenya, has been denied entry back.”

The Interior ministry on July 16 issued deportation orders against 17 foreign directors of betting firms, days after withdrawing the operating licences of a number of companies and ordering telecoms firm Safaricom to stop processing payments for sports gambling firms. The ministry said on July 1 that the regulator, Betting Control and Licensing Board had declined to renew licences of 27 firms while it reviewed their operations and shareholding structures.

The deportation orders were issued after the National Security Advisory Committee (NSAC), with the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta, decided there would be no backing down on the war against rogue betting companies.

In May, the country introduced new gambling regulations, including banning advertising outdoors and on social media.