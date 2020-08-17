Economy Board freezes Oimeke’s term renewal at energy regulator

EPRA director-general Pavel Oimeke. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority board has frozen the renewal of its director-general Pavel Oimeke’s term pending conclusion of legal suits blocking the extension.

An internal memo sent to all staff by board chairman Jackton Ojwang’ said Pavel Oimeke will step aside from the energy regulator and appointed the corporation secretary, Mueni Mutung’a, to the helm in acting capacity.

Justice Hellen Wasilwa on August 12 temporarily stopped the EPRA board and the Energy and that of Petroleum and Mining Cabinet secretaries from deliberating the renewal of Mr Oimeke’s tenure, which ended on August 1.

Mr Oimeke, who has been in office since 2017, is eligible for a second term but Emmanuel Wanjala rushed to court, arguing that the renewal should not be automatic but it should be subject to competitive and procedural requirements.

“The court, in exercise of its constitutional mandate, has issued conservatory orders which the board must obey. These orders have compelled the board to require the director-general, Mr Oimeke, to step aside,” Mr Ojwang’, the retired Supreme Court judge, wrote in the memo seen by the Business Daily yesterday. “Meanwhile, Ms Mueni Mutung’a, corporation secretary /director of legal affairs will take over the functions of the office of the director-general in acting capacity.”

The decision came after a Friday board meeting whose agenda was to decide on Mr Oimeke’s term.

Top Ministry of Energy and Petroleum officials, including PSs — Joseph Njoroge and Andrew Kamau — have remained guarded on whether Mr Oimeke’s term would be extended.

Mr Wanjala, through lawyer Henry Kurauka, said in the petition that EPRA has witnessed massive losses due to spillages, installation of faulty meters, corruption, court cases against the authority by former employees — who were dismissed for pointing out wrongdoings or mismanagement of resources and abuse of office among others. He said, as a result, the taxpayer has lost billions of shillings, which cannot be recovered if Mr Oimeke’s tenure is extended.