Economy Broke varsities cede ownership of key property

Retirement Benefits Authority CEO Nzomo Mutuku. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Pension schemes will take over buildings owned by public universities over un-remitted retirement deductions, pointing to the dire cash situation at the institutions.

Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) chief executive Nzomo Mutuku said vice-chancellors of the affected universities have agreed to cede ownership of some of their buildings to clear the arrears estimated at Sh8.4 billion.

The industry regulator had in May warned that six public universities, including the University of Nairobi and Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) risked losing prime properties if they failed to clear the arrears.

“We have met with vice-chancellors of all the affected universities on the remedial plans, in some cases where they have high liquidity challenges they (universities) have agreed to transfer non-core assets like buildings to the particular schemes,” Mr Nzomo said.

Education Secretary George Magoha had in June ruled out funds from Treasury to help the institutions clear the debts besides Sh8.1 billion in tax arrears owed to Kenya Revenue Authority, setting the stage for the tough measures where the institutions will lose some of their buildings.

Universities must clear the arrears within six years—the maximum period allowed in law even as they continue to grapple with a cash crunch caused by a dip in parallel degree admissions which has for years been one of their biggest revenue streams.

Admission to public universities of nearly all students who scored C+ and above has fallen since 2016, reducing the pool of learners available for parallel programmes in public universities.