Economy CS wants more car parts tax exempted

Industrialisation and Enterprise Secretary Betty Maina. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The State is seeking to have more parts meant for assembling motor vehicles and trailers exempted from tax. The parts were omitted following the promulgation of the Tax Procedure Act, 2015 Rules.

The Treasury wants lawmakers to change section 112 of the Tax Procedure Act to promote the assembly of trailers in Kenya.

Industrialisation and Enterprise Secretary Betty Maina has tabled in Parliament the Tax Procedure (Unassembled Motor Vehicles and Trailers)Amendment) Regulations, 2020.

Ms Maina wants MPs to include “king pin, hydraulic tipping jack and manhole assembly, valves and pump kits for tankers and/ bulkers as part of completely knock down (CKD) kits for assembly of trailers under the Forth Schedule of the Tax Procedure (Unassembled Motor Vehicles and Trailers Regulation) 2019.

If MPs approve the request the parts will be tax exempt and put under the category that includes axles, suspensions, air breaking kits, rims, landing gears and turntables.

