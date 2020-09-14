Economy
CS wants more car parts tax exempted
The State is seeking to have more parts meant for assembling motor vehicles and trailers exempted from tax. The parts were omitted following the promulgation of the Tax Procedure Act, 2015 Rules.
The Treasury wants lawmakers to change section 112 of the Tax Procedure Act to promote the assembly of trailers in Kenya.
Industrialisation and Enterprise Secretary Betty Maina has tabled in Parliament the Tax Procedure (Unassembled Motor Vehicles and Trailers)Amendment) Regulations, 2020.
Ms Maina wants MPs to include “king pin, hydraulic tipping jack and manhole assembly, valves and pump kits for tankers and/ bulkers as part of completely knock down (CKD) kits for assembly of trailers under the Forth Schedule of the Tax Procedure (Unassembled Motor Vehicles and Trailers Regulation) 2019.
If MPs approve the request the parts will be tax exempt and put under the category that includes axles, suspensions, air breaking kits, rims, landing gears and turntables.
The ministry says the parts, which are necessary and critical safety components in the assembly of trailers, were inadvertently left out during the preparations of the regulations and should be included.
