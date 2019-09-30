Economy Caretaker board given 6 months to trace KFA assets

Trade and Industrialisation Secretary Peter Munya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Trade ministry has given the newly launched Kenya Farmers Association (KFA) caretaker board six months to trace the assets of the once vibrant farmer’s body.

Speaking in Nairobi, Trade and Industrialisation Secretary Peter Munya said the nine-member team will also use the period to verify all liabilities and lay recovery plan for the once profitable farmer-owned agency.

“KFA had 10,000 members when its name changed to KGGCU and its register ballooned with an additional 53,000 members. It is upon this committee to clean the members’ register and plan an annual general meeting that will facilitate election of a substantial board to run is affairs, he said.

KFA, started in 1923. successfully helped members access farm inputs via a checkoff system that was facilitated by delivery receipts for milk, pyrethrum, coffee, maize and tea.

Mr Munya said KFA had been identified as a key component of the planned warehousing receipt system where farmers will deposit their produce and use the receipts to access farm inputs on credit thereby helping improve on food production.

advertisement