Economy Case on deputy governors bid to replace bosses set for Feb 13

The Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The High Court is set to hear a petition seeking to determine whether deputy governors can take over the running of counties when their bosses are facing graft charges.

Three governors, Kiambu’s Ferdinand Waititu, Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) and Mike Sonko (Nairobi) have been barred from accessing their offices after they were charged with graft-related offences.

The situation has seen three petitions filed before the High Court seeking to determine whether the deputy county bosses can act as governors, pending the determination of the cases.

One of the petitions is seeking to declare a section of the County Government Act, which bars them from executing the duties of the governor, in the absence of the county bosses.

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro wants Sections 32(4) and (5) of the County Governments Act 2012 declared unconstitutional, arguing that it denies him the chance of executing his duties effectively.

advertisement

In the second petition, Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina wants the court to determine whether the deputy governors can take over the running of the counties. Mr Kina said in the petition that there are constitutional obligations in the counties, which require immediate attention.

Through lawyer Omwanza Ombati, Mr Kina argued that the matter is of great public interest because of the constitutional effect of service delivery to the people of Kiambu and Samburu.

Monday, Justice Weldon Korir directed all the parties to file their responses and submissions, ahead of the hearing on February 13.

Mr Kina argued that the absence of the governors has made it impossible for the counties' finance Bills to be signed into laws, a role that is for governors only, so the people have been subjected to an indefinite wait.

Mr Kina also said powers belonging to governors, under the County Governments Act, cannot be exercised in ‘absence’ so attempts to do so should be considered illegal.

Dr Nyoro through lawyer Kibe Mungai said he should be allowed to exercise such powers as may be necessary, for the execution of the office of governor during the entire period he will be serving as the acting governor of Kiambu.

He said in response to a petition filed by a Kiambu resident Bernard Chege that by dint of Article 259(3)(a) and (b) of the Constitution, so long as he remains the acting governor, the law permits him to perform all the functions and exercise all the powers conferred by the Constitution on the office of the governor.