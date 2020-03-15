Economy Cement production drops to five-year low on shrinking export markets

Cement production hit a five-year low of 5.88 million tonnes in 2019, increasing the idle capacity of the country's factories as export outlets shrink.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that production dropped from 6.02 million tonnes in the 12 months to December compared to the previous year.

Production had grown from 6.33 million tonnes in 2015 to hit a peak of 6.71 million tonnes the following year, being a period that coincided with key government projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The drop has been recorded despite ongoing mega infrastructure projects such as the Lamu port (Lapsset), rail upgrade works across the country as well as continued development of buildings.

Kenya has, however, lost a big chunk of its regional export market as neighbours develop internal cement production capacity.

The cut in production is in sync with a drop in consumption from 5.9 million tonnes to 5.82 million over the same year, lower than a high of 6.3 million tonnes in 2016.

Bamburi Cement #ticker:BAMB managing director Saddiq Hassani in a mid-February interview with Business Daily attributed the decline in cement production to a cut in the allocation for development projects by the Treasury.

The firm last October expected demand for cement to remain muted for the remainder of 2019 due to a slow own in government projects and credit squeeze.