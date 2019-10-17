Economy Chambers set to award top SMEs in December

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Richard Ngatia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) will in December award outstanding small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

The event’s other sponsors include the Nation Media Group, Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Homeboys and KCB Group.

“I am glad that the industrious business community in Kenya finally has a chance to be recognised and Kenyans will be able to put a face to the success of our economy,” said KNCCI President Richard Ngatia in a statement yesterday.

The awards on December 3 in Nairobi target SMEs that have demonstrated the best customer service and those that have given back to the society.

Small businesses that have adopted innovative approaches to change the community they operate in including implementation of e-commerce, use of online marketing and social media will also be feted.