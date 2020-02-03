Economy Chebukati and Haji target fake degrees ahead of 2022 polls

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Individuals eying elective seats in both the national and county governments face “thorough vetting” under a new guideline mooted by investigate agencies “to enhance professionalism in delivery of public services.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji said his office, in consultation with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission was putting in place a vetting mechanism ahead of 2022 elections.

Among other things, the mechanism will speed up verification of all academic documents presented to ensure “only qualified people are allowed to run for office.”

“All aspirants will face the vetting panel including those seeking to defend their seats. We must ensure they are qualified to hold office as senators, National Assembly members and as ward representatives in county assemblies,” Mr Haji said last week at a Ford Foundation-sponsored conference.

The DPP added that said this will help improve the quality of debate within the national and county assemblies as well as help improve the legislators’ oversight role on use of public funds. The relevant entities of government will be involved in the exercise with those found to have forged academic certificates held criminally liable, he said.

“We have people who compromise officials to acquire fake certificates that are later presented to IEBC officials to allow them run for office. We must get all processes right if we are to affirm our fight against impunity in public offices,” he said.

Anyone seeking to run for political office as member of county assemblies must possess a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education certificate and a diploma for any trade from a recognised institution while National Assembly members and Senators are required to have a secondary certificate.

Those seeking to run as governors and their running mates as well as for the presidential office must have a first degree.