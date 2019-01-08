Economy Chinese, Kenyan caught with illegal game trophies

The two Chinese men and a woman and a Kenyan man were taken to Kilimani Police Station and are expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Police have arrested four people in Kilimani, Nairobi, after they found elephant tusks, rhino horns and other contrabands in their house.

Three Chinese nationals and a Kenyan were arrested Tuesday at Aberdare Court in Kilimani after neighbours called the police after a foul smell emanated from the five-bedroom house on Kahyawe Road.

“We were here on a tip-off from the public and we came to investigate,” said Kilimani OCS Ashford Kinoti.

Police also found leopard skin, a tortoise, dogs that were living in dilapidated conditions, alcohol and cigarettes of unsubstantiated cash.

The two Chinese men and a woman and a Kenyan man were taken to Kilimani Police Station and are expected to be arraigned in court on Thursday.

The Kenya Wildlife Service who were present to pick the items said they would also verify if the meat found in the property was game meat.

One officer who wished to remain anonymous said that they suspected them of operating in another location as well.

“This seems to be just one of the houses they have been using,” said the officer.

Last October, police arrested five Chinese nationals in Lavington, Nairobi, with items believed to be a threat to national security.