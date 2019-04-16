Economy Cholera hits Nairobi Hospital staff

Nairobi Hospital workers have been infected with cholera, signalling the capital is experiencing a jump in the infectious disease cases.

The hospital, which has some of the most advanced facilities in the city, said eight of its staff are affected without saying whether they contracted the disease within the premium facility.

“We have established that in the last 10 days, the hospital admitted, offered treatment and discharged 23 cholera patients. Eight of those reported cases were from The Nairobi Hospital staff,” the management said in a statement.

"No patient is at risk and we are continuously monitoring. All precautionary measures are in place," the statement added.

The disease, which is spread by ingesting faecal matter, causes acute watery diarrhoea and can kill within hours if not treated.

At least four people died and dozens more were treated when another outbreak hit the city in 2017, causing authorities to shut down some restaurants.