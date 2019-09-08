Economy Sh54m City Hall bursary cannot be accounted for

The bursary fund ghost continues to stalk City Hall officials, with the education executive being put on the spot last week for failing to account for Sh54 million. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The bursary fund ghost continues to stalk City Hall officials, with the education executive being put on the spot last week for failing to account for Sh54 million.

According to the Auditor General’s report for the 2017/2018, Sh421 was spent from the bursary kitty but officers from the education department can only account for Sh367 million.

In documents presented before the Nairobi County Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by the executive, the records only showed the cheque number but not the institution they were disbursed to and who benefited from the money.

“About half a billion shillings was set aside for bursary and we would like to know who benefited. We need to know who was the user of the cheques and how much did they draw from the county. We want to know where the money went to and if the students it was intended for are benefitting,” said Silvia Museiya.

The nominated ward representative was concerned that the documents only mentioned a single institution, Siloam, as a beneficiary while the other pages had only the cheque numbers without mentioning any institution.

advertisement

“Most of the cheques do not show the institutions where they were disbursed to with only the cheque numbers indicated without the name of the institutions the money was going to. We therefore do not know which institutions are drawing the money making it hard to identify who benefited,” she said.