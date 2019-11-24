Economy City Hall off Q1 revenue target by Sh1.7 billion

The City Hall in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

City Hall collected Sh1.49 billion in three months to September as own-source revenue fell by 16 percent from similar period in the 2018/19 year, a new report shows.

The report tabled before the county assembly last week shows that City Hall missed its targets for the first three months of the 2019/20 period by Sh1.7 billion.

In the period under review, Governor Mike Sonko's administration collected Sh648 million from its three biggest streams—parking, rates and single business permits (SBPs)— against a target of Sh1.3 billion.

This is a Sh300 million fall from the Sh1.79 billion City Hall raised in the corresponding period in the financial year ended June, 2018, as the county grapples with corruption amongst revenue officials and lack of resources.

The sharp drop comes months after City Hall introduced a new internal system to collect levies and fees, marking the end of an acrimonious five-year deal with e-payment firm JamboPay. “Challenges affecting revenue performance include lack of information by payers for all county taxes and legal framework and policies for revenue collection and enforcement on no-compliance,” City Hall says in the report.

Parking fees contributed Sh361 million in the first three months followed by rates at Sh178 million while SBPs raised Sh109 million in a period characterised by hitches in the new revenue collection system.

In June and early July, motorists parked for free amid configuration hitches that hit the new system, with City Hall admitting to losing millions of shillings every day. Under the new internal revenue collection system, city residents, motorists and businesses pay for services through the mobile phone-based *235# Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) system which has, however, faced hitches.