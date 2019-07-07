Economy City Hall to form garbage, water, health corporations

City Hall will establish corporations to provide basic services like health and garbage collection in a bid to delink them from political offices under a proposed law.

The County Corporations Bill of 2019 envisions independent organisations, immune from the usual slow down during electioneering years, which is blamed on changes across departments and the seat of power.

Under the pro­posals, current workers in housing, health, water and environment departments will be moved to the new entities while Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company will be changed into a corporation through an Act of the county assembly.

Under the Public Finance Management Act, 2015, counties can establish corporations.

“The corporations can be formed in the four areas, so that after every five years we do not have issues of garbage not collected, no water and other essential services due to political interference,” nominated ward representative Kabiro Mbugua who is sponsoring the bill said.

Under the proposed law, the corporations must, however generate revenues to reduce the strain on county funds.