Economy Civil servants to lose some perks, says SRC

SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has announced that it will phase out some allowances paid to civil servants.

Speaking at a media breakfast meeting in Nairobi on Thursday, SRC chairperson Lyn Mengich asked civil servants to focus on productivity as opposed to the clamour for salary increase.

It emerged that over 140 allowances were being paid to civil servants, which have the effect of doubling employee’s pay.

State think-tank, the Kenya Institute of Public Policy Research and Analysis said allowances paid to civil servants have made the government the preferred employer and called for a radical review.

Civil servants had an average monthly wage of Sh57,915 in 2017 while that of workers in the private sector stood at Sh56,624. On public servants doing business, Ms Mengich said civil servants should commit 100 per cent of their time in doing what they are hired to do.

"We will not continue to compensate workers for services not delivered," said Ms Mengich.

She said the annual wage bill for the country’s 700,000 public officers is Sh733 billion. This, she said, represents 53 per cent of ordinary revenue, contrary to Public Finance Management Act and regulations’ requirement. The Act requires 35 per cent of revenue to be spent on personal emolument.