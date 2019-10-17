Economy Cofek seeks to overturn ruling on UoN deputy vice-chancellors

The University of Nairobi (UoN) faces a leadership crisis after a lobby moved to court to seek a review of a ruling issued in favour of its top decision making organ last week.

Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) on Tuesday filed an application which was certified as urgent by Labour Court judge Justice Byram Ongaya.

On Monday last week, Justice Stephen Radido ruled in favour of University of Nairobi’s four deputy Vice-chancellors who had been recommended by its Council but overlooked by former Education Secretary Ms Amina Mohammed during appointments in January.

Cofek has now been allowed to serve the parties; namely University of Nairobi Council, Education Secretary Prof George Magoha, Attorney- General Kariuki Kihara, Council Chairperson Prof Julia Ojiambo and acting Vice Chancellor Prof Isaac Mbeche.

In seeking a review, Cofek argued that UoN had failed to make a disclose that they were similar parties in petition numbers 228 of 2016 and 31 of 2019, both at the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court.

Justice Radido declared as null and void the appointments of the four who included; professors William Ogara Jama Mohamud, Lydia Njenga and Julius Ogengo.

Ms Mohamed had appointed Prof Mohamud to the Finance, Planning and Development docket, Prof Ogara was to be in charge of human Resource. Prof Njenga got Research, Production and Extension while Prof Ogeng’o had been appointed DVC for Academic Affairs.

However, the council had recommended Isaac Mbeche (now acting vice-chancellor) as DVC Finance, Planning and Development.

It had picked Stephen Kiama as deputy vice-chancellor human resource and administration, Madara Ogot for Research, Production and Extension and Julius Ogeng’o to lead Academic Affairs.

“An order of mandamus be and is hereby issued directing and compelling Cabinet Secretary for Education to issue appointment letters to the individuals recommended for appointment by the University Council and who emerged top with the highest marks in the competitive interview process to fill various Deputy Vice-chancellor positions at the University of Nairobi,” ruled Justice Radido.

He added that in case the CS fails to issue the appointment letters, the order of the court will stand that those recommended by the council are appointed. Justice Radido added that failure by the CS to act on the recommendations of the council violated the Constitution.