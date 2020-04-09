Economy Companies start campaign for free soap and sanitisers

A broad alliance of Kenyan companies have launched a campaign to provide Kenyans with free soap and hand sanitisers to combat the spread of the deadly coronavirus. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The campaign dubbed “Safe Hands Kenya” will also see the 26 firms, which include the Nation Media Group, distribute disinfectants and face masks to Kenyans.

The campaign aims to motivate behaviour change and inform people about practical and immediate measures they can take to stay safe and slow the spread of the virus.

“Whilst our initial focus is Kenya, we are developing an actionable blueprint for other countries facing similar challenges so they can adapt our learnings to their context and accelerate speed to market,” said Safe Hands Kenya chief executive Andrew Waititu.

“Our intent is to scale and sustain Safe Hands Kenya’s operations for as long as they are needed, and we welcome additional funding and capability partners.”