Economy Court orders JKUAT deputy Vice Chancellor to stay put

Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) DVC Prof Bernard Otoki Moirongo has been directed to resume his duties. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Jomo Kenyatta University of Science and Technology (JKUAT) DVC Prof Bernard Otoki Moirongo has been directed to resume his duties, pending the resolution of a leadership row in court.

Justice Stephen Radido also prohibited JKUAT’s vice chancellor Prof Victoria Wambui Ngumi or anyone working under her authority, from denying Prof Moirongo access to his office.

The Employment and Labour Relations court judge also barred the university from advertising Prof Moirongo’s position of the DVC Finance, until the case is determined.

Documents filed in court alleged that Prof Ngumi had denied Prof Moirongo access to his office, yet the University Council had reappointed him for a second term of five years.

Prof Ngumi was accused of insubordination to the Council and for violating clear provisions of law on the procedure for reappointment of public officials by blocking Prof Moirongo’s reappointment.

Activist Okiya Omtatah said he was alarmed that the wrangles have intensified in the recent past and spilt into the media, and now threaten to degenerate to even worse levels.

The Council, he said, had June 30 appointed Prof Moirongo to act in the office of the DVC Finance as his reappointment to his second and final five year term is finalised.

He allegedly accepted the appointment in an acceptance letter on July 1. But since then, Prof Ngumi denied him access to the office.

Prof Moirongo was competitively recruited and appointed the DVC Finance in 2014, a term which lapsed on July 17, 2019. He then wrote to the Council seeking reappointment.

He was evaluated and scored 67.7 percent and was eligible for reappointment a decision that was endorsed by the Council in a meeting held online on May 21.