Economy Crude export earnings hit Sh1.48bn

A police vehicle escorts trucks loaded with crude oil from Ngamia 8 oil fields in Turkana County on June 3, 2018. The oil is being taken to a storage facilities at the coastal city of Mombasa in readiness for export. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

Kenya earned Sh1.48 billion from nearly 38.09 million litres of crude oil it shipped out from oilfields in Turkana County, the Economic Survey 2020 shows.

The country started exporting crude oil, trucked from Turkana oil fields to Mombasa, in August last year, with the value of inaugural shipment of 200,000 barrels, bought by a Chinese investor, estimated at $12 million (Sh1.28 billion under prevailing exchange rates).

The transportation of crude, through the 100 trucks by Tullow Oil was, however, disrupted towards the end of the year due to heavy rains that have damaged roads in Turkana. This slowed down shipments.

“The Early Oil Pilot Scheme (EOPS) at Ngamia and Amosi fields commissioned in June 2018 continued to register improved production with daily transportation increasing from 600 barrels per day (bbl./day) to 2,000bbl./day in the review period,” the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) says in the Economic Survey 2020 released Tuesday.

Kenya had projected crude oil export target for this year at 500,000 barrels before the partial lockdowns related to Covid-19 pandemic were enforced.

The target was to fall further to 400,000 barrels per year between 2021 and 2023, Petroleum Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau had said in January.

“We are going to concentrate on the development of the oilfields and the pipeline,” Mr Kamau said.

The unfulfilled development and construction of the pipeline is expected to pile financial pressure on the government and its partner Tullow Oil whose financials have been fading in the recent past.

Tullow, the British oil explorer, had already cut its capital expenditure for its Kenyan operations by 43 percent for this year.