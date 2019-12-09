Economy Cut red tape to boost trade, Uhuru urges Africa, Caribbean, Pacific states

President Uhuru Kenyatta at the ACP Summit. PHOTO | PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for improvement of regulatory and institutional frameworks to promote faster economic growth among developing countries in Africa and the Caribbean.

He said removal of red tape that chokes enterprises was key to jump-starting industrial transformation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) member states.

“As governments, we need to continuously improve the ease-of-doing-business in order to remove supply-side constraints and increase competitiveness, transparency and efficiency,” he told the ACP Summit in Nairobi yesterday.

He noted that the bloc's member nations are endowed with immense resources which if properly exploited would help hasten the attainment of their development targets.

The youth, he said, account for a huge chunk of the bloc’s population of over 1 billion people and will drive the industrial transformation.

The ACP Summit is being held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Mr Kenyatta said Kenya, which has taken over the chairmanship of the group of 79 countries, will spearhead reforms and reinvigoration of the ACP for the next three years.

He also called on the group to strongly defend multilateral trading systems in order to protect themselves from unfair trade practices.

The summit brings together heads of state, European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) representatives, government ministers, International organisations, private sector, corporate executives and philanthropists.

Presidents Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Paul Kagame (Rwanda), Hage Geingob (Namibia) and Prime Minister Andrew Holness (Jamaica) also attended the summit.

At the event, the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a 15-year, Sh12.2 billion facility, with a focus on enhancing climate change interventions.