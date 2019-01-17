Economy DPP seeks lighter sentence for man in Sh9m debt murder trial

The DPP recommends that Ngira Karisa Charo be sentenced to an imprisonment of not more than 10 years. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji seeks to save a suspect accused of brutally murdering a businessman from life in jail after successfully entering a plea-bargain agreement with the State.

Ngira Karisa Charo and two others are accused of killing a Nairobi-based businessman by strangling him with a rope and dumping his body in a thicket near Malindi town over Sh9 million tender debt. But the DPP through Principal Prosecution Counsel Jami Yamina has asked High Court in Mombasa not to jail the suspect for more than 10 years. He said the suspect had agreed to plead guilty and co-operate as a State witness.

“The DPP recommends that Mr Karisa be sentenced to an imprisonment of not more than 10 years,” the prosecutor told resident Judge Eric Ogola

Mr Yamina said the court could also exercise its desecrations and consider non-custodial sentence upon reviewing the accused’s pre-sentence report.