Economy Degree pharmacists want court to block diploma holders

Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) claims that licensing of pharmaceutical technicians will expose the public to danger. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Pharmacists have turned to the court in their bid to stop their regulator from licensing diploma holders to operate pharmacies.

The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) claims that licensing of pharmaceutical technicians will expose the public to danger, arguing that the latter are not adequately trained and skilled to handle drugs.

PSK, the group that brings together pharmacists with university degrees, claims that the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) is planning to start receiving online applications for licence from technicians as from November 2.

“Pending the hearing and determination of the petition, an order for injunction to issue against the 1st respondent (PPB) proscribing them from permitting unqualified persons under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act from applying for practicing and premises licences in the 1st respondent’s portal,” reads the order sought by PSK.

They argue that the move flouts sections of the Act, which prohibits issuance of licence to unqualified persons.

The association, in a petition filed by lawyer Borniface Akusala, argues that it is unfair to treat pharmaceutical technicians who are diploma holders as equal to pharmacists.

PSK says equity requires that the parties are treated in their hierarchical, in this case they claim better academic qualifications.

The group notes that doctors and lawyers have been given different treatment based on their academic qualifications and says the same should apply to them.