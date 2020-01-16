Economy Digital land system ready, set for testing

Files at the Central Registry of the Ministry of Lands. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Lands ministry has set up a digital system in effort to tame the increasing cases of fraud and forgery of documents in the sector.

The Sh490 million Land Information Management System (Lims) created in collaboration with the National Intelligence Service (NIS), is expected to be operational in all the 61 land registries countrywide before end of April, this year.

The registries were in February 2017 supplied with computers and connected to internet to pave way for implementation of digital transactions. The move was challenged by lawyers on grounds that their work as commissioners for oaths and agents of land deals would be rendered redundant. However, the case was withdrawn and digital transactions started in Nairobi only.

One of the ministry officials co-ordinating the exercise yesterday revealed that information technology officers from the NIS had embarked on testing the system in Nairobi.

They are expected to have finished and operationalised the system by March 31, this year.