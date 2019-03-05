Economy Dongo Kundu phase 2 rollout begins next month

A second of the first phase of Dongo Kundu bypass in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Construction of the second phase of the Sh24b Dongo Kundu southern bypass will start in April, KeNHA director- general Peter Mundinia has announced.

Mr Mundinia said a Japanese consortium, Fujita Corporation-Mitsubishi Corporation will undertake the construction of the project in two years.

“The contract has been awarded to the two consortium and its construction will take 48 months beginning next month,” said Mr Mundinia.

The 8.96-kilometre dual carriage highway includes Mwache bridge which is 660 metres long, Mwache viaduct which is 680 metres long and the Mteza bridge which he said will be more than two kilometres.

“Compared to other bridges, this one is bigger than Nyali (390m) and Kilifi bridge (420m). The Mteza bridge is seven times longer than Nyali and Kilifi and it will reduce costs and time used to cross over to and from South Coast. It will also serve Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone and boost trade and tourism in that area,” said Mr Mundinia.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta opened the first phase of the bypass at Miritini in June last year, he told Kenyans that construction of the second phase would begin last August.

But Mr Mundinia said the delay was caused by several issues that had to be taken into consideration before the project could be given the green light to continue.