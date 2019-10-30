Economy Dons seek to block course-based pay

University of Nairobi students in a lecture hall. FILE PHOTO | NMG

University lecturers have opposed implementation of the differentiated unit cost (DUC) model that will see them earn based on the courses taught.

The DUC formula is part of education reforms contained in a sessional paper that the National Assembly recently approved.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) has moved to court to block implementation the new funding model, saying it may negatively impact on staff and students.

“Uasu has challenged the DUC model in the Employment and Labour Relations Court and we consider further discussion of the matter sub-judice,” said Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga.

Under the DUC, universities will be allocated funds depending on their programmes instead of student enrolment, as has been the case.

This means that, lecturers in medicine, engineering, architecture, computer science and law will be paid more than those teaching humanities and social sciences.

Early this month, MPs approved the Sessional Paper of 2019 for education sector that provides a policy framework on which a government programmes will be anchored.

An initial version of the paper presented to Parliament early this year was sent back to the Ministry of Education after the House team said it had gaps that needed to be addressed.

Uasu is now calling on the government and Parliament to defer implementation of DUC pending public and stakeholder participation.

Public universities cash flow has been hit following a drop in government funding and decline in pool of learners available for parallel programmes.

Admission to public universities of nearly all students who scored C+ and above in the recent past has reduced the pool of learners available for private universities and parallel degree programmes in public universities.