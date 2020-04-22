Economy EACC gets nod to probe Nyandarua official's wealth

Integrity Centre. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A court has dismissed a petition by a former Nyandarua County official, his wife and relatives, seeking to block Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from investigating how he accumulated Sh263 million wealth in three years.

Mr Michael Kamau Kuria and his company- Gachomba and Company Properties, moved to court to challenge a letter from EACC, requiring him to explain how they acquired land, buildings and motor vehicles between 2013 and 2016.

He accused EACC of illegally accessing his two accounts, without a notification. He could not respond to the letter because he said, the move would be sanitising an illegality.

The agency said it carried investigations between January 2013 and December 2017 and concluded that there was huge disparity between the value of his assets and his source of income.

It suspected he was involved in corruption, claiming the firm was established with the sole aim of using it as a vehicle for receiving proceeds of crime and that the contracts were awarded to seven companies, associated with his wife, mother and a business partner.

advertisement