Economy Ethics agency turns to online screening of jobseekers to tame Corona

Twalib Mbarak, the EACC chief executive. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The anti-graft agency will assess public service job applicants through online means as it suspends the physical verification of forms in efforts to tame Covid-19 spread.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) said it had suspended issuance of hard copies of self-declaration forms to those seeking government employment.

“The commission wishes to inform members of the public that in line with directives of the National Emergency and Response Committee on Covid-19, the commission suspended the submission of hard copies of self-declaration forms by those seeking employment in public service,” Twalib Mbarak, the EACC chief executive, said in an April 9 letter to Parliament.

“The commission wishes to advise that public entities recruiting during this period should not prejudice any employment application that will not include self-declaration form,” Mr Mbarak said.

The self-declaration forms are among the documents included in job applications as evidence of partial compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

“As a standard practice, and in compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution, the public entities recruiting during this period are required to submit the names of shortlisted applicants to the commission for integrity verification,” Mr Mbarak said.

Section 12(A) of the Leadership and Integrity Act require applicants wishing to secure State jobs to fill in the forms, copies of identity cards or passport, personal identification number certificates and academic certificates and submit them for integrity verification by the anti-graft watchdog.

Former Kakamega Woman Representative Rachael Ameso Amolo, who has been nominated to fill the vacant post of non-MP in the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), is among the first well known people to use the new method.

Ms Ameso will, however, submit to EACC a self-declaration form once the Covid-19 pandemic is resolved. “Please note that the absence of records in the commission’s database is not a guarantee of absolute integrity of candidates,” Mr Mbarak said in a letter to the PSC.

The PSC position fell vacant following the expiry of six-year nonrenewable term of Lorna Mumelo on March 17.