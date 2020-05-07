Economy Education ministry seeks Sh1.7 billion to ease Corona trauma

The Ministry of Education will require Sh1.7 billion to tackle psychological trauma in learners and teachers when schools reopen for the second term.

Under its Emergency Response plan, the ministry notes the funds will among other things go towards developing child-friendly pamphlets on Covid-19 and assessing levels of trauma.

The more than 15 million learners are extending their stay at home for another month as the government assesses the situation before giving the way forward.

“During and after the pandemic, learners, teachers, parents and school communities may face challenges of psychological trauma and other emotional disturbances due to the experiences. Some learners may need more intensive and individualised support,” said the ministry in its Basic Education Covid-19 Emergency Response Plan.

Part of the funds will be used to train teachers life skills, guidance and counselling to effectively respond to changes in social behaviour.

The plan will be implemented over 18 months.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said that schools will likely reopen in June and that the national examinations are on schedule.