Embattled University of Nairobi VC eyes reforms

Prof Stephen Kiama. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Embattled University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama has made use of his court-granted orders to outline planned reforms at the institution.

The VC told freshmen at the university Thursday that his reforms will target governance as well as financial and human resource. He also intends to introduce data management reforms to end cases of missing marks for students.

“I will be instituting several reforms in order to bring efficiency and effectiveness in the university systems,” he told the new students yesterday at Taifa Hall.

Prof Kiama, whose appointment as VC has been rejected by Education ministry, is back in office after the Employment and Labour Relations Court on Monday granted him temporary orders halting his dismissal.

Last week, Prof Magoha dissolved the university’s council and revoked Prof Kiama’s appointment.

He also reinstated Prof Isaac Mbeche, the deputy VC in charge of finance, planning and development, as acting VC, pending the appointment of a substantive office holder.

Prof Kiama told the freshmen that he will institute general financial reforms to ensure that expenditure is properly aligned to the university’s core functions which are teaching, learning and research.