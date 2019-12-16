Economy Engineers lament slow pace of accreditation

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Engineers have lamented the high number of graduates in the field who have been denied professional accreditation, saying it is hurting local projects.

About 14,000 university graduate-engineers have been denied admission to the profession.

Speaking at the Engineers Board of Kenyas’ 50th anniversary in Nairobi, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the profession is fast losing its glitter as graduate engineers lack a clear transition from university to the job market.

“In 2014, we had 1,600 licensed engineers, and EBK has grown the numbers of licensed engineers to 2,600 in five years. But until we address the fate of the 14,000 graduate- engineers, this profession remains increasingly unattractive,” he said.

The impasse has been ongoing since 2011 when the EBK lamented over failure by public universities to consult it on the launch of engineering courses, faculties and setting of examinations for the award of degrees.