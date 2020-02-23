Economy Ex-budget controller yet to surrender car

Former Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Controller of Budget (CoB) Agnes Odhiambo is on the spot for failure to surrender government property, including her official vehicle at the end of her eight-year term.

Parliament heard last week that Ms Odhiambo who left office in August last year took home the car, leaving her successor Margaret Nyakang’o without an official vehicle.

Ms Nyakang’o said she has since been forced to use an old and “worn out” car for official duties and that “security guards frequently force her to identify herself.”

But officials from the human resource department at CoB told the Finance and National Planning committee that Mrs Odhiambo left with the car on instructions from the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet Joseph Kinyua.

“There is a letter from Mr Kinyua that granted the former CoB permission to use the car for six months from August and we expect to have it back end of this month,” the official told the committee chaired by Kipkelion East Joseph Limo.