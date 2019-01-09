Economy Ex-city education boss now blames Sonko for her resignation

Nairobi County's former education executive Janet Ouko. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was Wednesday locked in a war of words with his former education executive Janet Ouko over her resignation from City Hall.

Mr Sonko said the former executive should take responsibility for the loss of Sh357. 5 million in bursary meant for the city’s needy children.

Ms Ouko, who resigned on Tuesday saying she was going to pursue other interests without revealing a fallout with the governor, Wednesday however linked her exit to what she termed intimidation by Mr Sonko.

In an interview, she claimed the Governor was treating her like she was married to him and that he had threatened to “unleash hell” on her this year.

"I will not tolerate any corruption case from the executives. If any one of them is involved in any, they will be charged and jailed. The officials who benefited from the bursary fund will carry their crosses. There is no cat- walking when public funds go missing," Mr Sonko said when he accepted resignation.

But Ms Ouko denied the corruption claims, saying the governor’s decision to extend her contract last year was based on her performance in the docket.

“You know there are people who behave like when they appoint you to a position it means so much, it is like they have married you, it is like they have given birth to you. That is not the situation. This is a job and the terms are very clear,” Ms Ouko said early yesterday.

She said she was never summoned by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the matter raised by the Governor in August last year.