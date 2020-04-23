Economy Ex-judge to head tax appeals

Retired Court of Appeal Judge Erastus Githinji. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Retired Court of Appeal Judge Erastus Githinji has been named the chairperson of Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT).

In a gazette notice dated April 15, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani appointed Justice (Retired) Githinji to head the tribunal for a period of five years.

The former judge retired from the Judiciary last December after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.