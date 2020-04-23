Ex-judge to head tax appeals

Economy
Ex-judge to head tax appealsThursday, April 23, 2020 21:55
By SAM KIPLAGAT
Retired Court of Appeal Judge Erastus Githinji has been named the chairperson of Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT).
In a gazette notice dated April 15, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani appointed Justice (Retired) Githinji to head the tribunal for a period of five years.
The former judge retired from the Judiciary last December after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.
The Tax Appeals Tribunal handles matters including withholding income tax, tax on winnings from lotteries and betting, customs under-declaration on values of imports, corporation tax, pay-as-you-earn, excise duty (domestic) and VAT refunds claims.