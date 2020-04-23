advertisement
By SAM KIPLAGAT
Summary

Economy

Ex-judge to head tax appeals

Thursday, April 23, 2020 21:55
Retired Court of Appeal Judge Erastus Githinji
Retired Court of Appeal Judge Erastus Githinji. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Retired Court of Appeal Judge Erastus Githinji has been named the chairperson of Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT).

In a gazette notice dated April 15, Treasury CS Ukur Yatani appointed Justice (Retired) Githinji to head the tribunal for a period of five years.

The former judge retired from the Judiciary last December after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70.

The Tax Appeals Tribunal handles matters including withholding income tax, tax on winnings from lotteries and betting, customs under-declaration on values of imports, corporation tax, pay-as-you-earn, excise duty (domestic) and VAT refunds claims.

