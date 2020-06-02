Economy Eyes on House committee leadership after Washiali, Mbarire sacking

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, who survived the purge. FILE PHOTO | NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday escalated his reorganisation of the ruling Jubilee coalition to the National Assembly, dropping Benjamin Washiali and Cecil Mbarire as Majority Whip and Deputy Whip respectively.

Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe replaced Mr Washiali, the Mumias East MP, as the Majority Whip while Igembe North legislator Maoka Moore becomes his deputy. The changes follow those effected in the coalition's leadership in the Senate the last week of May in what President Kenyatta said were aimed at having people committed to championing his legacy agenda in both houses.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, who survived the purge, Tuesday said the Jubilee coalition would make changes to various House committees as well.

“The President and the leadership of the parliamentary group agreed to make certain changes. In due course we will do changes to some committees as directed by the PG,” Mr Duale said Tuesday.

Mr Kenyatta also appointed Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya to serve as the secretary of the coalition's joint parliamentary group.

The ruling Jubilee Party formally signed a post-election coalition agreement with the independence party Kanu mid May.

Kanu's West Pokot senator, Samuel Poghisio, subsequently replaced Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) as Majority Leader in changes that also saw Irungu Kangata (Murang'a) take over from Susan Kihika (Nakuru) as Majority Whip.

Uasin Gishu Senator Margaret Kamar was yesterday elected unopposed as deputy Speaker to replace Prof Kindiki.