Economy Eyes on Magoha as list of acting varsity heads grows

An increasing number of public universities are running without substantive heads, an assessment shows, pointing to widening rift between top education ministry bosses and the councils overseeing the institutions of higher learning.

The hard-nosed horse-trading has left the universities in the hands of “acting” vice-chancellors and deputy vice-chancellors who can hardly implement executive decisions.

University of Nairobi leads, with all its four top managers holding their positions in acting capacity after the council rejected appointments that were made early this year by former Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Prof Isaac Mbeche has been holding the position as acting vice-chancellor of University of Nairobi since the exit of Prof Peter Mbithi in July.

The university council had sent home Prof Mbithi six months before the end of his contract to allow for recruitment but the process is yet to start.

Until his appointment, Prof Mbeche was the substantive deputy vice- chancellor students’ affairs and was also acting DVC in charge of finance and planning.

Also in acting capacity is Prof Madara Ogot (DVC research, production and extension), Prof Julius Ogeng’o (academic affairs), Prof Stephen Kiama (DVC human resource and administration). Prof Ogot is also acting DVC student affairs.

At Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology all top four managers are holding their positions in acting capacity.

But interviews for recruitment of the managers have since been conducted by Public service Commission (PSC).

The vacant positions are vice-chancellor, deputy vice-chancellor (academic and students affairs), deputy vice-chancellor (administration and finance) and deputy vice-chancellor (planning, research and innovation).

The new vice-chancellor is expected to replace Prof Fredrick Otieno who exited after one term amid corruption allegations.

At the Multimedia University of Science and Technology (MMUST) Dr Patrick Ojera is acting DVC administration and finance, Dr Benaditte Sabuni acting DVC- academic and students affairs while Prof Charles Mutai is acting DVC planning, research and innovation.

At Taita Taveta University, Prof Fred Simiyu Barasa is acting VC since Prof Hamadi Boga whom he replaced became agriculture Principal Secretary last year.

At Jomo Kenyatta University of science and technology (JKUAT) where PSC has already advertised for recruitment of DVCs academic affairs and also for finance, Prof Bernard Wamuti Ikua and Prof Robert Kinyua are acting DVCs.

At Garissa University, PSC has also advertised for recruitment of vice-chancellor.

At Moi University, Prof Daniel Tarus is holding the DVC position on finance in acting capacity.