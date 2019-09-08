Economy Factories oppose scrapping of tax incentives

Experts have differed over a proposal by the taxman to scrap tax incentives that Treasury doles out to companies and individuals, gobbling Sh478bn in the previous financial year alone.

While the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been lobbying Parliament to rethink the policy, Mr Nikhil Hira, a director at law firm Bowmans says scrapping the incentives will not improve collections.

“Incentives do have the effect of reducing taxes and there is a reason for them, which is to encourage direct investment to certain areas of the country,” he said.

"Investment with or without incentives creates other benefits such as increased employment leading to more Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax."

His sentiments were echoed by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) which warned that scrapping the incentives could reverse gains made in the manufacturing sector.

“Such a move will limit our ambitions of achieving the objectives outlined in the Manufacturing Pillar of the Big Four Agenda,” said KAM chief executive Phyllis Wakiaga.

When he appeared before MPs, KRA commissioner-General Gathii Mburu said the preferential treatment of some companies and individuals was eating into the country’s revenues.

He said such measures hardly benefiting taxpayers.

Mr Francis Kamau, a tax partner at audit and consultancy EY East Africa, said some of the incentives were unnecessary, pointing out that the rates were too high.

Currently, manufacturers are allowed to import machinery without payment of duty, then claim 100 per cent of their investment.

Mr Kamau compared this to Uganda and Rwanda where investment deduction claims range between 40 and 50 per cent.